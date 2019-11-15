World
EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
BBC
July 21, 2020 5:34 pm
European Council President Charles Michel said the deal was a "pivotal moment". [Source: BBC]
A deal has been struck by EU leaders on a post-coronavirus recovery package following fortnights of talks.
It will see the 27-nation bloc offering €750bn (£677bn; $859bn) in grants and loans to counter the economic impact of the pandemic.
Summit chairman Charles Michel said it was a “pivotal moment” for Europe.
Talks which began on Friday saw a split between nations hardest hit by the outbreak and “frugal” members who were concerned about costs.
The deal centres on a €390bn programme of grants to member states hardest hit by the pandemic, according to a document seen by AFP news agency.
The summit, which began in Brussels on Friday morning, saw more than 90 hours of talks and became the EU’s longest since a 2000 meeting in the French city of Nice, which lasted for five days.