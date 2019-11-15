EU leaders meet in push for COVID recovery deal

EU leaders meet will meet tomorrow for the first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus crisis, with low expectations of a deal on a €750bn post-COVID stimulus package.

The main issue is how much of the recovery fund will be handed out in grants and how much in loans.

They also need to agree on a seven-year budget worth another €1.07 trillion.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned ahead of the summit that “the positions are still far apart”.

The Brussels meeting is due to continue on Saturday but EU leaders may need longer to reach a deal. A French official said an agreement this weekend was possible but certainly needed to be wrapped up by the end of the summer.