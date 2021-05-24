EU leaders congratulate Macron for French election victory

European stability was the focus of many of the congratulatory messages sent to President Macron after his re-election.

European Union leaders quickly congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his election victory over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Though polls predicted Macron winning Sunday’s second round of the French presidential election, the experience of Britain’s surprise vote to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump in the United States in 2016 had some concerns about the possibility of an election upset.

A victory for Le Pen, a deeply eurosceptic politician who has professed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, would have had huge implications for the stability of the EU.

Le Pen had long flirted with the idea of leaving the EU, although she insisted during her campaign that she had no “secret agenda” this time for quitting the bloc or the euro single currency.

