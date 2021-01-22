EU demands UK-made AstraZeneca vaccine doses

The EU has urged pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca to supply it with more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine from UK plants, amid a row over shortages.

The company has infuriated the bloc by saying it can deliver only a fraction of the doses it promised for the first quarter of the year.

It blames production issues at European plants, but the EU says doses made elsewhere should make up the shortfall.

The EU has been criticised for the slow rollout of its vaccinations.

A confidentiality clause binds AstraZeneca from releasing the details of its deal with the bloc, but the company reportedly said last week that the EU would get 60% fewer doses than promised for January-March 2021.

The two sides are set to meet for talks.