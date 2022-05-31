EU countries struggle to agree Russian oil ban

[Source: BBC]

EU leaders struggle to resolve their differences over a proposed ban on Russian oil imports, with Hungary opposing the move

“We’re not there yet,” says EU chief Ursula von der Leyen as she arrives for a two-day leaders’ summit in Brussels

Ukraine’s president will address the meeting and push for new sanctions despite the apparent divisions

Article continues after advertisement

Fighting in the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk is “very fierce” and the “situation is very difficult”, the regional governor says

Russian troops are advancing after entering the outskirts of the key eastern city in Luhansk, according to Serhiy Haidai

But the evacuation is suspended after French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff is killed. President Emmanuel Macron says he was there to “show the reality of the war”

Moscow says its top priority is eventually to take all of the Donbas – a former industrial region made up of Luhansk and another area called Donetsk