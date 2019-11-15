EU condemns Trump travel ban on 26 European countries

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus travel ban on 26 European countries has been met with anger and confusion, with EU leaders accusing him of making the decision “without consultation”.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a “global crisis”, said top European Union officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

It “requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” they said.

The ban is due to go into effect on Friday at midnight EDT (0400 GMT).

It affects only countries that are members of the Schengen border-free travel area and does not affect US citizens, the UK, or Ireland.

It is a major escalation in the response to Covid-19 by Mr Trump, who has been accused of inaction. However, the ban was met with frustration in Washington as well as abroad.

On Thursday, the US leader said he did not inform his EU counterparts because “it takes time”.

“We had to move quickly,” Mr Trump said, adding that the EU did not consult the US when raising taxes on American goods.