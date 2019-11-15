EU balks at adding Russia back into G7

The European Union has rejected any suggestion that the Group of Seven advanced economies could be expanded to include Russia and warned Washington that it could not change the rules for the group on its own.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed the G7 as a “very outdated group of countries” and said he would invite the leaders of Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to join a leaders summit now postponed to September.

The EU says it views the G7 as a vital multilateral framework that cannot be changed on a permanent basis by the chair of the group, currently the United States.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia was expelled from what was then the Group of Eight in 2014 when Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was U.S. president, after Moscow annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine.

Russia still holds the territory, and various G7 governments have rebuffed previous calls from Trump to re-admit Moscow.