EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 12-15 year olds

The EU’s medicines agency (EMA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds – the first jab allowed for this age group in the bloc.

Individual member states must now decide if they will offer the jab to children. German leaders gave the green light on Thursday.

The US and Canada approved the Pfizer jab for adolescents earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Friday’s announcement came as the World Health Organization (WHO) said Europe needed to speed up its vaccine rollout.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge warned that the pandemic would not be over until at least 70% of the population had been vaccinated.