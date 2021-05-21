Home

A massive 46 infections rattles Suva-Nausori corridor in biggest single day total ever|Funeral gatherings cause of massive spread|Fijians to expect extensive screening|Expect numbers to increase further says Doctor Fong|West and North restrictions under review|Vunivivi community calls for a total lockdown of Viti Levu|Economic contraction predicted due to second wave|RB Patel shoppers asked to call 158|UN staff tests positive but doesn't pose risk to others|Fiji Airways cancels flights further|FNPF extends contribution payment deadline|Council receives complaints against online businesses|50 arrests made with 33 in South|FNPF reviews COVID-19 relief phases|Supermarket reopens after a short closure|Sikituru villagers not letting their guard down|More awareness on Lupus this year|University to reduce fees during this outbreak|Six more test positive making it 151 active cases|Parliament sitting cancelled|More opportunities to get the jab: PM|Look into the future – AG|Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations|Over 16k vaccinated this week|West has no more positive cases|
World

EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 12-15 year olds

| @BBCWorld
May 29, 2021 8:46 am

The EU’s medicines agency (EMA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds – the first jab allowed for this age group in the bloc.

Individual member states must now decide if they will offer the jab to children. German leaders gave the green light on Thursday.

The US and Canada approved the Pfizer jab for adolescents earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Friday’s announcement came as the World Health Organization (WHO) said Europe needed to speed up its vaccine rollout.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge warned that the pandemic would not be over until at least 70% of the population had been vaccinated.

