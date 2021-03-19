EU and UK try to end row with 'win-win' on vaccines

The UK government and European Commission are working together to improve their relationship over the pandemic.

This is after weeks of tensions over Covid vaccine supplies

They said they wanted to “create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens”.

The Commission earlier proposed tougher export controls on vaccines, amid tensions over AstraZeneca supplies.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that “blockades” were not “sensible”.

The joint EU-UK statement said that “openness and global co-operation” would be key to tackling the pandemic.

However, there was little harmony earlier when the Commission announced plans for all shipments of vaccines to be assessed on the destination country’s rate of vaccinations and vaccine exports. The proposals, to be put before EU leaders on Thursday, are seen as focused on the UK and US in particular.