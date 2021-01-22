Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone|Rakiraki village severely affected by flood|TC Ana causes flooding in Naqara, Kadavu|
Full Coverage

World

EU and AstraZeneca in 'step forward' on vaccines

| @BBCWorld
February 1, 2021 11:57 am
[Source: BBC]

The EU says UK-Swedish drug firm AstraZeneca will now supply an additional nine million COVID vaccine doses by March, after days of criticism of the bloc’s vaccination programme.

Commission President said it was a “step forward”.

But the 40m doses now expected are still only about half of what had been hoped, amid continuing supply problems.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commission has been involved in a much-criticized row with both the UK and AstraZeneca this week.

In particular, it was condemned over its threat to put checks on the Northern Ireland border to prevent vaccines produced in the EU from reaching the UK.

The border was one of the most difficult problems to overcome in the recently agreed Brexit deal, following the UK’s departure from the EU.

The EU was angry that Britain was getting its UK-made contracted supplies from AstraZeneca while it suffered a shortfall.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.