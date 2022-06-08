EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to Apple

A variety of phone chargers being used. [Source: RNZ]

Apple must change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed to a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in a world first.

The political intervention, which the European Commission said would make life easier for consumers and save them money, came after companies failed to reach a common solution.

Brussels has been pushing for a single mobile charging port for more than a decade, prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

Article continues after advertisement

While iPhones are charged from a Lightning cable, Android-based devices use USB-C connectors.