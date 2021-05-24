EU accuses Russia of blackmail over gas

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their refusal to pay in roubles.

The European Union accuses Russia of using energy to try to blackmail countries supporting Ukraine.

The Kremlin warns other countries that gas could be cut off if they don’t comply with Russia’s payment demands.

President Putin has warned that countries trying to intervene in Ukraine will be met with a “lightning fast” response.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has meanwhile accused Russian special services of carrying out attacks in a breakaway region of Moldova.