Ethiopian Airlines suspends pilots after report they fell asleep mid-flight

[Source: Reuters]

Ethiopian Airlines has suspended two passenger jet pilots following reports they fell asleep midway through a flight on Monday, causing them to overshoot their runway and miss their landing window.

The sleeping pilots were unable to be reached by air traffic control but were eventually woken by an alarm when the autopilot system disconnected, according to aviation news site The Aviation Herald.

They were able to circle back and safely complete their landing at Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, 25 minutes later.