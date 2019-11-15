Ethiopia cabinet declares a state of emergency

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered a military offensive after an army base was taken over by forces loyal to the regional government of Tigray.

Abiy accused the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), of launching the attack.

The attack resulted in “many martyrs, injuries and property damage”, he said in a TV address.

The cabinet has declared a state of emergency in the region for six months.