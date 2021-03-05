Home

Equatorial Guinea death toll rises to 98

| @BBCWorld
March 9, 2021 11:06 am
[Source: BBC]

The death toll from a series of explosions in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday has risen to 98, officials say.

Another 615 people were injured, with 299 still in hospital.

The blasts hit a military base in the country’s main city, Bata. Officials blame badly stored dynamite along with stubble burning by nearby farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

The death toll, updated after volunteers spent Monday searching the wreckage for bodies, is more than triple the initial estimate of 31.

Three young children were found alive and taken to hospital.

