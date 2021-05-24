World
Epstein meetings a huge mistake, says Bill Gates
August 6, 2021 9:59 am
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. [SOURCE: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images/Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images/Insider]
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has admitted he made “a huge mistake” in spending time with sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Gates told CNN he had “several dinners” about a philanthropy project that did not emerge, and should not have given him “credibility”.
Epstein hanged himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting a sex-trafficking trial.
