15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don't peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji's COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team's heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|
World

Epstein meetings a huge mistake, says Bill Gates

| @radionz
August 6, 2021 9:59 am
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. [SOURCE: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images/Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images/Insider]

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has admitted he made “a huge mistake” in spending time with sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates told CNN he had “several dinners” about a philanthropy project that did not emerge, and should not have given him “credibility”.

Epstein hanged himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting a sex-trafficking trial.

