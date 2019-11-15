Epidemics, war have impacted Muslim worship throughout history

Coronavirus affects Ramadan on an unprecedented scale, but it is not the first time Muslim traditions have had to adapt.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced drastic changes across the world – many people face unemployment, travel plans have been cancelled and public places are empty as some work from home, practise social distancing and self isolate.

As most countries enforced restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the novel virus, at one point it was estimated 3 billion people were under some form of lockdown.

Religous groups have adjusted to the new realities, including Muslims.

The coronavirus pandemic will see the world’s Muslim population – about 2 billion people – observe the holy month of Ramadan in new ways, refraining from social gatherings to break fasts, abandoning communal prayers and even providing charity at a distance.

In most Muslim-majority nations, mosques have closed and Friday prayers, which gather up to thousands of worshippers at a time, have been suspended.

Umrah – a mini-pilgrimage that takes place year-round at the Masjid al-Haram, or the Grand Mosque, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia was suspended indefinitely.