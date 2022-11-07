English National Opera to leave London as arts funding gets levelled up

[Source: BBC]

The English National Opera is to move its headquarters outside London and have a drastic budget cut as part of a major shake-up of English arts funding.

The prestigious company will lose its £12.6m core annual grant from Arts Council England, instead getting £17m over three years as part of a plan to relocate, possibly to Manchester.

It’s part of a wider overhaul to move millions of pounds from central London.

Article continues after advertisement

Others to have lost their entire grants include the Donmar Warehouse theatre.

Public money from the government, as well as from the National Lottery, is used by Arts Council England to support arts and culture across the nation.

Other London institutions have lost some of their subsidies under the new funding plans, which run from 2023-26. The Royal Opera House will lose £2.9m a year, the Southbank Centre will be cut by £1.9m and the National Theatre will be reduced by £850,000.

ENO chief executive Stuart Murphy told BBC News he was surprised the Arts Council had cut a company that gives free tickets to under-21s and is “way ahead of other opera companies” in bringing in diverse audiences.