England has first night out since lockdown

People across England have had their first night out in three months, after coronavirus restrictions eased.

Hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants as well as hairdressers, cinemas and theme parks reopened with strict social distancing rules.

But ministers urged caution and England’s chief medical officer said the latest step was not “risk-free”.

It comes as buildings and landmarks across the country were lit up to celebrate the NHS.

People were also encouraged to place lights in their window on Saturday to remember those who have died from the virus.