Empty folders marked classified found at Mar-a-Lago

[Source: BBC]

FBI agents found dozens of empty folders marked as classified during a search of Donald Trump’s home last month, a court document shows.

The document, made public by a Florida court, provides an inventory of the contents of 33 boxes recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

It also shows top secret files were recovered from his personal office.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Trump, who is being investigated over his handling of classified records, denies wrongdoing.

Previous court filings have confirmed the ex-president held classified records in storage areas at Mar-a-Lago, but the document unsealed on Friday showed dozens of files were found in Mr Trump’s office.

Among the items recovered from that room during the unprecedented 8 August search were:

3 documents marked confidential

17 documents marked secret

7 documents marked top secret

43 empty folders with classified banners

28 empty folders labelled “Return to staff secretary/military aide”

US presidents must transfer all of their documents and emails to the National Archives. The justice department is looking into whether Mr Trump improperly handled records by taking them from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office in January 2021.

Prosecutors allege Mr Trump and his lawyers failed to provide relevant documents voluntarily, and “likely concealed or removed” records as part of an effort to obstruct the investigation.