Emergency decree announced for Thailand

Thailand’s government has announced an emergency decree to combat protests in Bangkok.

A televised announcement read out by police said “many groups of people have invited, incited and carried out unlawful public gatherings in Bangkok”.

Protesters have called for curbs on the king’s powers and for the resignation of THE Prime Minister

They have set up camp near the prime minister’s OFFICE.

The protesters, who were pushed back by ranks of police, raised the three-finger salute that has become a symbol of the protest movement.