Elton John's ex-wife demands £3m over film and memoir

Sir Elton John’s ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is seeking an estimated $8m FJD in damages amid claims the singer broke the terms of their divorce deal.

The sound engineer, who was married to the star for four years, is suing over passages in Sir Elton’s 2019 memoir Me, and the hit movie Rocketman.

Blauel claims these revealed details of the marriage, breaking an agreement they made when they divorced in 1988.

Article continues after advertisement

Blauel claims some of the remaining passages “seriously misrepresented the nature of their relationship”.

She also claimed not to have been consulted about her appearance in Rocketman, although the marriage took up less than five minutes of screentime.

The pair met in 1983, as Sir Elton recorded his comeback album Two Low For Zero at London’s Air Studios, where Blauel worked as an engineer.