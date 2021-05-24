Elon Musk warned he must protect Twitter users

Elon Musk has been warned he must protect Twitter users from harmful content after he struck a $44bn deal to buy the social media giant.

The billionaire vowed to relax content restrictions, sparking fears from human rights groups it could lead to a rise in bullying and misinformation.

“Regardless of ownership, all social media platforms must be responsible,” Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

The European Commission also warned Mr Musk that he must protect users.

“Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules – regardless of their shareholding,” Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market at the EU executive, warned in a tweet.

The European Union has said its new online rules will “overhaul” the digital market, including how tech giants operate.

Once they come into force, there will need to be greater transparency around why content is recommended to users, or why they are being targeted with certain ads, for example.

The social media firm faces growing pressure from politicians and regulators over the content that appears on its platform. It has drawn critics from left and right over its efforts to mediate misinformation.

He said the firm had been “owned” by Wall Street and that Mr Musk’s decision to delist the shares and take it private was the “correct first step”.

Twitter “will continue to serve the public conversation”, he said, but added he did not believe “anyone should own or run Twitter”.

But in a Twitter thread, Amnesty International said: “We are concerned with any steps that Twitter might take to erode enforcement of the policies and mechanisms designed to protect users.

“The last thing we need is a Twitter that willfully turns a blind eye to violent and abusive speech against users, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including women, non-binary persons, and others.”