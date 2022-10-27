Elon Musk visits HQ as deal deadline looms

[Source: BBC]

Elon Musk has posted a video of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a sink, raising speculation about the fate of his planned takeover.

The billionaire faces a Friday deadline to complete the $44bn (£38bn) purchase, which he announced months ago but then tried to abandon.

He agreed to move forward earlier this month, just weeks before a court trial over those moves was due to start.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Mr Musk wrote.

He also updated his bio to read “Chief Twit”.

Mr Musk has said the social media site needs significant changes. At least one report has suggested he is planning major job cuts.

It was not clear whether the Tesla boss met with executives at Twitter on Wednesday, but he listed his location as the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on the social media platform.