Elon Musk to restore Donald Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

Elon Musk has confirmed he will reinstate former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account after putting the decision to a vote.

The controversial poll began on Saturday and saw roughly 52 per cent voting yes, after Musk claimed the survey was receiving 1 million votes per hour.

“Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!,” Musk tweeted.

The billionaire followed with a Latin Phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, roughly translated to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Musk said in May he would consider removing Trump’s indefinite Twitter ban, after he was suspended in January 2021 in the wake of the Washington DC insurrection.

After the poll ended, Musk tweeted: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.”

The tech billionaire also claimed the poll was being attacked by “bot and troll armies”.

“The bot attack is impressive to watch!” he said in a tweet.

“Bot & troll armies might be running out of steam soon. Some interesting lessons to clean up future polls.”

The decision to reinstate Trump’s account has caused a major divide on Twitter.

Many users said they were “disgusted” by the decision, with some even vowing to leave the platform.

“Horror show .. I’m out,” another person commented.

“Then I am done with Twitter. More people voted against him for president. Do the math,” another said.

However, there were others who praised Musk for the move, thanking him for reinstating Trump and branding it a “good call”.