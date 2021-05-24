Home

World

Elon Musk taking Twitter private in $44 billion deal

Reuters
April 26, 2022 7:10 am
Elon Musk. [Source: Reuters]

Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for $44 billion cash in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person.

It is a seminal moment for the 16-year-old company that emerged as one of the world’s most influential public squares and now faces a string of challenges.

Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.

Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.

In a statement Musk says free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

Twitter’s shares were up about 6% following the news.

