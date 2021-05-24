Home

World

Elon Musk SpaceX rocket on collision course with moon

| @BBCWorld
January 27, 2022 9:59 am
[Source: BBC]

A rocket launched by Elon Musk’s space exploration company is on course to crash into the moon and explode.

The Falcon 9 booster was launched in 2015 but after completing its mission, it did not have enough fuel to return towards Earth and instead remained in space.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell told BBC News it will be the first known uncontrolled rocket collision with the moon.

But the effects will be minor, he says.

The rocket was abandoned in high orbit seven years ago after it completed a mission to send a space weather satellite on a million-mile journey.

It was part of Mr Musk’s space exploration programme SpaceX, a commercial company that ultimately aims to get humans living on other planets.

Since 2015 the rocket has been pulled by different gravitational forces of the earth, moon and sun, making its path somewhat “chaotic”, explains Prof McDowell from the US-based Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

It’s joined millions of other pieces of space junk – machinery discarded in space after completing missions without enough energy to return to earth.

