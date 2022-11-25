Elon Musk says Twitter will offer 'amnesty' to suspended accounts

[Source: BBC]

Elon Musk says Twitter will provide a “general amnesty” to some suspended accounts from next week.

This came after he started a poll on Wednesday asking Twitter users whether accounts that had “not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” should be let back on the social media platform.

Several accounts, such as that of former US President Donald Trump, have already been reinstated by Musk.

The world’s richest man bought Twitter for $44bn last month.