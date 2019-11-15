Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid

Senator Elizabeth Warren has ended her presidential campaign following disappointing Super Tuesday results.

A favourite of the liberal left, the Massachusetts senator, 70, had been a front-runner in the Democratic field.

The Democratic contest to take on President Donald Trump in November is now seen as a two-horse race between former Vice-President Joe Biden, 77, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 78.

Ms Warren said she needed some time to decide who to support.

Her departure may clear the path for Mr Sanders in particular – the sole progressive candidate left in the race.

Despite early momentum for her campaign, she failed to convert enthusiasm into votes in the first primary contests of 2020, not winning a single state.