Eleven migrants die in latest Mediterranean accident

A Tunisian national coast guard helps a child to get off a rescue boat back in April [Source: Reuters]

At least 11 people are thought to have died in a shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia, with 12 others still missing.

Tunisia’s coastguard rescued 14 people after the boat, which was carrying 37 migrants to Italy, sank on Tuesday

Five more bodies were recovered on Saturday night, the state news agency TAP says, bringing the death toll to 11.

More than 1,000 migrants are thought to have died this year attempting to cross the central Mediterranean.