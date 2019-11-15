Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals|Curfew will not restrict workers|Ministry assures safety of vulnerable groups|Fiji Link to suspend all outer-island flights|Taxi operators urged to adhere to curfew|Help us and we’ll help you says COMPOL|Another individual allegedly breaks isolation directive|NZ records first COVID-19 death|Isolation facility prepared in Makoi|All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijian workers overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19|No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing|Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|32 Fever Clinics operational across the country|COVID-19 Response Budget passed|
Fiji Stories World Stories

World

Eight people dies in plane crash

CNN
March 30, 2020 6:49 am

A Tokyo-bound plane crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines.

This happened in the capital city of Manila on Sunday, killing all eight on board, airport personnel told CNN.

All passengers on board Lion Air Flight RPC 5880 died after the plane caught fire as it was taking off from the airport, according to Manila’s International Airport Authority.

Article continues after advertisement

An American and Canadian were on board the flight, according to the flight’s passenger manifest. The other six on board were Filipino, according to the manifest.

The passengers included medical personnel, according to Red Cross spokesman Richard Gordon.

The plane was reportedly carrying medical supplies, the Philippines News Agency said, adding that the plane caught fire on the runway.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.