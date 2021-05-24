Home

World

Eight more civilian deaths in eastern Ukraine

BBC NEWS
April 19, 2022 9:59 am

Officials in eastern Ukraine have reported another eight civilian deaths on Monday.

Four people were killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk area, the region’s governor wrote on Telegram.

And at least four others were killed as the city of Kreminna fell into enemy hands overnight, according to the head of the Luhansk region.



The two regions form Ukraine’s Donbas – where President Zelensky says a major battle for control is now underway.

Earlier today, we reported that seven people were also killed by fresh missile strikes in the western city of Lviv, and two more in Kharkiv in the north.

