Eight killed at disabled people's home

At least eight people have been killed after a fire broke out at a disabled people’s home in the Czech Republic.

Thirty others were injured in the incident in the western town of Vejprty, on the border with Germany.

The cause of the fire is unclear. German rescuers had joined Czech crews, local officials said, but bad weather hampered their efforts.

It was the second most deadly fire in the Czech Republic since 1990, according to Lidové Noviny newspaper.

Nine homeless people died in a fire in the capital, Prague, in 2010.

Vejprty is located some 100km (60 miles) north-west of Prague.