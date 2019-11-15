World
Easter celebrations continue under lockdown
April 12, 2020 12:00 pm
Pope Francis led an Easter vigil at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican... [Source: BBC]
Christians around the world have continued on with Easter celebrations, experimenting with new forms of worship as many countries stay under lockdown.
Some clergy have been preaching to cameras in empty churches as their congregation watch services online this Easter Saturday.
But in other countries traditions continued as normal, ignoring calls for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Article continues after advertisement