Early Grammys for Dolly Parton and Lil Nas X

| @BBCWorld
January 27, 2020 12:38 pm
Early Grammys for Dolly Parton and Lil Nas X

Dolly Parton has won her 10th competitive Grammy Award, as “music’s biggest night” kicks off in LA.

The country star picked up best contemporary Christian song for God Only Knows, a duet with King & Country.

Rap star Lil Nas X also picked up his first Grammy in the best video category for his viral hit Old Town Road.

Many recipients have paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who played for 20 years at the Staples Arena, where the Grammys are taking place.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr opened the pre-show, where the bulk of the night’s 84 awards are distributed, by recognising the star’s contribution.

