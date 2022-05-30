Dutton to take over as Liberal leader from Scott Morrison

[Source: 1News/TVNZ]

Former Australian defence minister Peter Dutton is set to be elected unopposed as Liberal Party leader, with former environment minister Sussan Ley taking the deputy spot.

More women are expected on the Liberal front bench, following a reshuffle after former ministers lost their seats in the May 21 election.

The party room will also discuss some of the lessons to be learned from the coalition’s federal election defeat.

Article continues after advertisement

Dutton in 2021 infamously referred to Australia’s controversial deportations to New Zealand as “taking the trash out”.

The Dickson MP has been touted as Scott Morrison’s likely replacement since the coalition lost government.