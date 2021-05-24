Home

Dutch PM Rutte 'sorry for easing restrictions too soon'

| @BBCWorld
July 13, 2021 6:55 am

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised for “an error of judgement” in scrapping most coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The easing three weeks ago led to infection levels surging to their highest this year as nightlife resumed for large numbers of young people.

Curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs were re-imposed on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Previously Mr Rutte had refused to take any blame for the opening up, describing it as a “logical step”.

On Saturday, the country’s public health institute reported more than 10,000 new COVIDd cases, the highest number in a single day since December.

But so far this has not translated into a significant increase in hospital admissions, as most of the new cases are among young people.

More than 46% of the Netherlands’ adult population – mostly from older age groups – is fully vaccinated. More than 77% have received at least one dose.

Mr Rutte’s apology comes as countries across Europe face rising numbers of cases of the Delta variant.

