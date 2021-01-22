Dutch curfew riots rage

Riot police in the Netherlands have again clashed with protesters defying a curfew, following a weekend of unrest.

More than 150 people were arrested, local media say. In Rotterdam, the police fired warning shots and tear gas, after an emergency order issued by the mayor failed to move demonstrators.

Unrest started over the weekend as protesters kicked back against newly imposed coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has condemned what he called “criminal violence”.