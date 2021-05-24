Dutch crime journalist wounded in Amsterdam shooting

A prominent Dutch crime journalist has been seriously wounded after being shot on a street in Amsterdam.

Police said Peter R de Vries was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being gunned down in the city centre on Tuesday evening.

National broadcaster NOS said he was attacked after appearing on a TV chat show.

Video showed him lying on the floor with an apparent wound to the head.

NOS cited eyewitnesses as saying five shots were fired and Mr de Vries was hit in the head.

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage of the shooting, but asking people not to share the material on social media. They are searching for a light-skinned man with a slender build, a dark green camouflage jacket and a black cap.

People have been asked not to approach him themselves and to call emergency services if they see him.

The Algemeen Dagblad newspaper said a suspect had been arrested south of Amsterdam but this has not been confirmed by police.

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to make a statement after meeting with counter-terrorism officials and police in The Hague.

“Whatever the circumstances, this is unimaginable and terrible news,” Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in parliament.