Dussehra 2022: Celebrations take over India's streets

The festival of Dussehra celebrates the victory of good over evil. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Millions of Indians are celebrating Dussehra – an important Hindu festival – as fears about the Covid-19 pandemic have subsided.

For the past two years, celebrations were either muted or altogether cancelled.

Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar, which roughly falls between the months of September and October.

The festival celebrates Hindu god Ram’s vanquishing of the 10-headed demon king Ravan, and symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra is celebrated throughout India with different rituals and activities.

Celebrations last for many days and are marked by songs, dances and large processions.

People visit family and friends, exchange sweets and gifts, and wear traditional outfits.