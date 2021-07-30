Home

Duke of Cambridge and Sussex unveils mother's statue

@BBCWorld
July 2, 2021 4:30 am
Source: BBC

The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex have united to unveil a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, saying every day they wish she were still with them.

William and Harry came together for a ceremony in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden, on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

It was their first appearance together since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.



They said they hoped the statue would “be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy” and thanked “all those around the world who keep their mother’s memory alive”.

The pair were seen laughing and talking animatedly with guests at the ceremony.

They remarked on changes to the Sunken Garden, which Kensington Palace said had been “one of the princess’s favorite locations” when she lived there.

 

