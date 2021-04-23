Drop all charges against Minneapolis protesters

Activists in Minneapolis are demanding all charges be dropped against those who protested against police brutality and racism in the year since George Floyd was murdered, saying the arrests are an attempt to clamp down on dissent.

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in relation to Floyd’s death on April 20.

The verdict caused joyous celebration and calls for further justice, especially for the hundreds of protesters still facing charges.

About 600 people were arrested in the initial protests, which activists call an “uprising”, but mass arrests have occurred at numerous demonstrations since.

Most recently, about 150 arrests were made during protests following Daunte Wright’s killing by former police officer, which occurred in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center as Chauvin’s trial was taking place.