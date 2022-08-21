Drone attack targets Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea

The attack in Saky startled tourists on a beach in the region [Source: BBC]

Russian forces in Crimea have been targeted by a fresh drone strike.

The Russian-appointed regional leader said a Ukrainian drone targeting Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the city of Sevastopol was shot down yesterday.

It follows a string of attacks on Russian forces and installations in the annexed peninsula this month.

Earlier in the month nine Russian jets were destroyed in an attack on the Russian military base at Saky, on Crimea’s western coast.