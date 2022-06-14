World

Dramatic details you may have missed in Monday's Jan. 6 hearing

abc NEWS

June 14, 2022 8:20 am

The Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its second hearing on June 13, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. [Source: abc NEWS]

Monday focused on how Donald Trump pushed the “big lie” — but was told he lost.

After nearly two hours on Monday, Chairman Bennie Thompson gaveled out the House Jan. 6 committee’s second hearing this month to publicly unveil the findings of an 11-month-long investigation which found, the committee said, that former President Donald Trump was at the center of a “multistep conspiracy aimed at overturning the presidential election.”

Monday’s hearing used firsthand accounts from Trump’s inner circle — including his daughter, son-in-law, former campaign manager and former attorney general — to focus on how he pushed the “big lie” of a stolen 2020 race to millions of supporters even though almost all of his advisers — except, most notably, Rudy Giuliani — told him that he had lost to Joe Biden.

Article continues after advertisement

The committee said Trump went on to fundraise $250 million off of his baseless claim, which committee members cast as key in compelling people to storm the Capitol in the deadly insurrection last year.

“We will tell the story of how Donald Trump lost an election and knew he lost an election and, as a result of his loss, decided to wage an attack on our democracy — an attack on the American people by trying to rob you of your voice in our democracy,” Thompson said at Monday’s hearing.

“And in doing so, lit the fuse that led to horrific violence on Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, sent by Donald Trump to stop the transfer of power.”

In live and taped testimony, both former Trump administration officials and GOP state election officials recounted telling his White House and his campaign that there was no widespread fraud — but to no avail.

“[Trump] betrayed the trust of the American people. He ignored the will of the voters. He lied to his supporters and the country. And he tried to remain in office after the people had voted him out and the courts upheld the will of the people,” Thompson said in his opening statement.

This was the hearing’s central theme: Trump knew his extraordinary efforts to undercut the 2020 election had no merit, but he kept pushing well beyond the limits of normal challenges to the results. Trump, for his part, continues to call the investigation politically motivated and says he did nothing wrong.

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, outlined on Monday how Trump was urged by some aides not to declare victory on election night and was informed that “many more” Democratic voters would vote by mail, meaning their votes would be coming in more slowly and the results were not yet final — but Trump “rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani,” Cheney said.

Here are some other key takeaways from the hearing.

Using taped testimony from at least 10 individuals, the committee showed how Trump’s closest advisers repeatedly told their boss in the weeks after the election that there was no evidence of widespread fraud, illustrating — according to the committee’s presentation — how Trump knew the truth but ignored it.

At the top of the hearing, the committee played a video compilation of witnesses describing the scene at the White House on election night in 2020 after Fox News called Arizona for Biden — including interviews with Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien (who had to unexpectedly back out of testifying live on Monday after his wife went into labor), as well as Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump told the committee in the previously taped video that she didn’t have a “firm view” of what her dad should have said the night of the election, while his campaign spokesman Jason Miller told investigators that a “definitely intoxicated” Giuliani was pushing for Trump to declare victory. (Giuliani has repeatedly dismissed claims that he has a drinking problem or that alcohol adversely affects his behaviour.)

“Effectively, Mayor Giuliani was saying we won it,” Miller said in taped testimony of what happened on election night, “and essentially that anyone who didn’t agree to that was being weak.”

Asked during his own pre-recorded testimony if he ever shared his view of Giuliani with the president, and what he told Trump, Kushner recalled telling him, “Basically, not the approach I would take if I were you.”

Asked how Trump reacted, Kushner recalled the president saying, “I have confidence in Rudy.”

In other notable testimony, Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann reiterated that the Trump-backed conspiracy about Dominion voting machines in the weeks after the election was not persuasive. “I never saw any evidence whatsoever to sustain those allegations,” he said after Cheney characterized the allegations as “far-flung conspiracies with deceased Venezuelan communists allegedly pulling the strings.”

But Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr offered some of the most striking testimony on Monday, appearing to revel in the chance to tell his side in taped testimony — though publicly he has walked a fine line: broadly supporting the president while calling out his specific election fraud claims as false.

Government to ensure stability

60 new cases recorded, one COVID death

Bid to strengthen ties: Seruiratu

Head teacher facing alleged sexual assault charges remanded

Labor migration causing job shortages in Fiji

Minister commends FNU’s Strategic Plan

Butterfly house to breed endemic Natewa Swallowtail

Ministry of Economy works with FNU

Defence counsel object to amended charges in MP’s case

Ratu Suliano not treated as a guest in Namosi: Witness

Take student complaints seriously: Kumar

Hot inflation dims likelihood Fed can achieve ‘soft landing’

Dramatic details you may have missed in Monday's Jan. 6 hearing

Fears equity disaster on the horizon as threat of long Covid among Māori emerges

Amid fierce fighting, Russian forces cut last Sievierodonetsk escape route

Botia and Vakatawa in Barbarians squad

Yelp CEO says abortion rights stand is a risk worth taking

The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: Heard says she doesn't blame jury for siding with Depp

All Blacks dream started six years ago:Sowakula

13 overseas based players for U-19 trials

Increased interest in Labasa 7s FUTSAL competition

'Barry's' tense finale reignites the 'Is this really a comedy?' debate

Kevin Spacey to appear in UK court on sex assault charges

Cokanasiga in for England

Ukraine war: Russia earns $97bn on energy exports since invasion

Marcelo leaves Real Madrid after 15 years

Addo-Carr hat-trick in Bulldogs upset win

Triple N zone back on

Uttar Pradesh destroys houses after protests

Venue change for leg 2 national playoff

Threat of climate change bigger than political conflict

Investment Fiji settles in promotion agency role

North Health staff undergo IPC training

Four days for Savusavu 7s

French parliamentary elections overshadowed by low turnout

Ratu Latianara and SGS dominate 3000m

FRA appoints General Manager Delivery West

Ravalawa expected to return this week

Cost of living: Stock markets slide over global economy concerns

Sydney Morning Herald called out over Rebel Wilson outing

NATO’s Stoltenberg says Turkey’s security concerns are legitimate

Date set for 2022-23 budget announcement

Cross-party group of senators agree limited safety measures

MoH assists persons with albinism

Covid-19 update: 4413 new community cases, five further deaths

Hotels record high occupancy for June

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Sowakula makes All Blacks squad

Team Fiji athletes reminded to stay safe

Ratu Suliano had moved to Suva: witness

Learning experience for young Raiwaqa team

Tonys Latest: Show starts; Ferguson wins 1st acting award

Prime Fiji convicted, ceases operations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce 'minor' Cabinet reshuffle

Ukraine, U.S.-China relations dominate Asia security meeting

Toyota shares fall over 2% after criticism from green activist investors

First all-female crew set off on first fishing trip

Minister’s words were inappropriate: DPP

Solo Mara’s case adjourned

Evidence shows widespread use of cluster munitions in Kharkiv

Japanese Government to handover special bus

Credible and balanced agreement is vital: Koya

Grant to boost Fiji’s Education Sector plans

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari: Racy wedding party look revealed

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies

Indian soldiers charged over botched raid

Senate moves towards limited gun control measures

Rebranded McDonald's restaurants are unveiled in Russia

With ‘Jurassic World 3,’ dinosaurs rule again at box office

Big test for Macron in vote hit by low turnout

India destroys houses after religious riots

Debt repayment paused during COVID-19: TSLS

Women farmers thrive

Maintenance a priority for FRA

FCEF commends retailers

PA and SODELPA confident of political influence

Second Farebrother chance for Nadroga

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Paper denies outing actress amid storm of criticism

Defence lawyer to open case in Ratu Suliano’s trial

Teacher to face court over sexual assault charges

Kikau scores in Panthers big win

Football's five subs rule may stay

Ukraine war: Chemical plant hit as fighting rages in Severodonetsk

Maiganiya wins Muslim IDC after penalty kicks

Tutuvili on fire in Ron Massey Cup

Separation of powers must be maintained: Clarke

Decline in leptospirosis and dengue cases

Storm star Kaufusi charged

Umbrella fails to help thief

IPEF could answer present-day challenges

4402 COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 9 deaths reported

Our job is to work for the people: COMPOL

Vunivalu set for Wallabies debut

Man, 50, dies in motor vehicle accident

Lupe Fiasco, 6lack highlight Apple Music Juneteenth playlist

Maiganiya to face Lautoka in IDC final

Cane farmers need to work together

Former champs clash in FSSRL U-19 quarter-final

Ali meets with WTO to discuss Trade Policy Review

Navajo mystery series ‘Dark Winds’ seeks true storytelling

Tens of thousands rally for stricter US gun laws

Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

Fifth loss for Silktails

Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff’s next titled Baap

Britney Spears had panic attack before tying the knot

Semi-finals confirmed for Muslim IDC

England bottom after draw with Italy, Hungary holds Germany

Anurag Basu reveals doctors said he had two weeks to live

Brave Broncos win without stars

Russia hands out passports in occupied Ukraine cities

Footage of women attacked in restaurant sparks outrage

US judge dismisses rape lawsuit against Ronaldo

Health workers joining other sectors

Bank’s participation in digital platforms is low: AG

SODELPA not moved by Ratu Naiqama’s influence: Gavoka

Fonex Fiji opens new MHCC outlet

Australia to pay $585m settlement to French firm

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report

Blues win thriller to reach Super Rugby final

Ice cool Mociu kicks Nadi to victory

Tailevu falls at home

Another win in the bag for Bua

FRCS focuses on debt management

Health Ministry acknowledges blood donors

Vanua urged to invest in their children’s education

PM opens new Nadrau Primary School

FSSRL Soqoiwasa Trophy heads to the Highlands

CEA to create election awareness

5202 COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 8 deaths reported

QVS and RKS win rugby league titles

Justin Bieber's face partially paralysed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region: US

Increasing freight costs is not unique to Fiji: Koya

Sau Bay Resort reopens after two years

AG emphasizes on affordable financing

IUCN prepares for Ocean conference

Exciting finish for Sheraton Classics

Muslim IDC quarterfinals confirmed

Britney Spears marries Asghari

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

We’re ready to defend the Farebrother:Politini

Tamaya and Suva on a mission

Car insurer may have to pay $5m after woman contracts STI in a vehicle

Russia's new version of McDonald's unveils logo

Begg and Varavu impresses in Digicel Muslim IDC

Cowboys continue finals march

UK's most wanted woman jailed over fraud

Ruined city at risk of major cholera outbreak

FRA to address traffic congestion

FRCS introduces student services on TPOS

Cyber Food launches new mobile app

Women still face challenges

Four shootings across Auckland, three within two hours

Crusaders' defence holds off Chiefs

Sue Barker to step down as Wimbledon presenter after 2022 tournament

Jamie Chung chose surrogacy due to career concerns

China and Cambodia break ground at naval base in show of 'iron-clad' relations

Kourtney Kardashian annoyed by how 'The Kardashians' edited her engagement

Police knew of injured at Texas school while waiting

DPP out of context: Akbar

Funding of policies will depend on taxes: Rabuka

We have regrouped: Tuifagalele

Monkeypox can reach Fiji says Dr. Fong

CWM MRI machine suffers technical glitches

Karan qualifies for second Commonwealth Games event

Business confidence slowly returning: Patel

Four local players in Bati Pacific Test squad

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck announce new joint album, ’18′

Thailand decriminalizes cannabis

Tourism earnings for March quarter looks promising

Trump accused of 'attempted coup'

Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year

Fiji Finals in August

6297 new community cases, no update on deaths

‘Fierce’ battles in Severodonetsk

Vuki out for Nadi

Pan-coronavirus vaccine could be on market in a year's time - vaccinologist

Tight competition at Digicel Muslim IDC

Millions owed to TSLS, as FRCS now involved

More than 200 children withdrawn from child labour

RKS eyes clean sweep

Jacinda Ardern talks China, 501s on Australian breakfast TV

'Chrisley Knows Best' to air as planned after stars' convictions

First start for Kalounivale

Inconsistent reporting by Turaga ni Koro is a concern

Cakaudrove next for unbeaten Bua

YouTube accused of failing to tackle fake Elon Musk livestream scams

Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era

Rabuka wants Ratu Naiqama in PA camp

Tsunami siren test at 2pm

Women Leaders meeting breaking barriers

Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site

WHO ‘open to any and all scientific evidence’

90.6 percent eligible population above 12-years fully vaccinated

PNG sale does not affect Fiji

Ministry notes downward trend in COVID cases

Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner sentenced to death

Robust discussions held at Education Minister’s Conference