DR Congo's deadliest Ebola outbreak declared over

The worst-ever outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has officially been declared over, almost two years after it began.

No new cases of the disease have been reported in the north-east of the country, where dozens of armed groups operate, since 27 April.

Some 2,280 people died since the outbreak began in August 2018.

The deadliest outbreak on record was in West Africa between 2014 and 2016 with more than 11,000 deaths.