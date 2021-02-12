DR Congo launches vaccination campaign

An Ebola vaccination campaign has been launched in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak earlier this month, the WHO has said.

DR Congo has confirmed four cases of Ebola since a resurgence of the virus was announced on 7 February in Butembo.

Health workers at a medical centre, where the first Ebola patient was treated, were the first to be vaccinated, the WHO said.

The news comes a day after Guinea, in West Africa, declared an outbreak.

A previous Ebola outbreak in DR Congo was declared over in June 2020.

It had claimed the lives of 2,287 people since August 2018.