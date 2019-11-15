Home

DR Congo judge died by being 'stabbed in the head'

| @BBCWorld
June 17, 2020 4:07 pm
Vital Kamerhe is accused of embezzling more than $50 million (£39 million) of public funds [Source: BBC]

A judge who was said to have died of a heart attack while overseeing a corruption trial involving the president’s chief of staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo actually died of stab wounds to the head.

This was revealed by the justice minister.

Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende said a murder investigation had now been launched.

In May, police said Judge Raphael Yanyi had died of a heart attack.

He had been presiding over the trial for corruption of Vital Kamerhe.

But an autopsy has since shown “he died a violent death, due to the blows of sharp points or knife-like objects, which were thrust into his head”, Justice Minister Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende told Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

Yanyi’s body also showed signs of “toxic substances in non-lethal doses.

