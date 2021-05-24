Dr Ashley Bloomfield stepping down as Director-General of Health

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who led New Zealand’s health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is stepping down as Director-General of Health.

According to a statement from the Public Service Commission, Dr Bloomfield signalled late last year that he intended to step down before his term was scheduled to end on June 11, 2023. He will finish in his role at the end of July, meaning he is leaving nearly a year early.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said his “tireless dedication, his focus on people and his calm and considered approach” has shown him as a “true public servant”.

“He has been central to our COVID success as a nation and he’s done it with humour and grace (I’ll keep the details of his sporadic mockery of me to myself),” Ardern said.

Public Services Commissioner Peter Hughes said he has worked “tirelessly for more than two years to keep New Zealanders safe from coronavirus”.

“Dr Bloomfield has demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in leading the health system’s overall response to COVID-19. That response has saved lives,” said Hughes.

“I thank Dr Bloomfield for his commitment to public service, his spirit of service to the community and his exceptional contribution to New Zealand’s COVID-19 response. I know many New Zealanders will also be thankful for the job he has done.”

Hughes said Dr Bloomfield “always wanted to stay until New Zealand was in a good place with coronavirus”.

“That time is now,” Hughes said.

An acting Director-General will be appointed before Dr Bloomfield finishes on July 29.