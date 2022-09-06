Dozens of Lebanese and Syrian refugees stranded for days at sea

[Source: Aljazeera]

Dozens of Lebanese and Syrian migrants stranded for days on a sinking fishing boat in the Mediterranean Sea are urging European coast guards to save them.

The roughly 60 migrants and refugees told relatives and volunteer groups with a satellite phone that two young children have died, and that the group has been without food, water, and baby formula for the past three days.

On board are Syrian refugees and Lebanese from its severely impoverished northern provinces trying to reach Italy for job opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

They left Lebanon off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli about 10 days ago.