Dozens of farm workers killed in 'insane' Nigeria attack

More than 43 people have been killed in what the Nigerian president has described as an “insane” attack in north-east Nigeria on Saturday.

The attackers tied up agricultural labourers working in rice fields and slit their throats near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, reports say.

This is one of the worst attacks in recent months in a region where the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa insurgent groups are active.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility.